October 13, 1922 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Jim Watkins passed away peacefully in Bangor, North Wales, UK, aged 97. Described by many who knew him as a true gentleman, Jim was caring, kind and gentle. He was proudly independent throughout his life, yet loved to bring people together to share his appreciation of travel, theatre, music and the arts. Jim grew up in a coal mining community in South Wales, and was the oldest son of the late George Albert Watkins and May Morris and brother to the late John Graham Watkins. During World War II he built and repaired radio transmitters for the Royal Air Force in Egypt. While there, he developed a lifelong taste for dates, figs, and history. During the war Jim began a romance with Marian Fox, who worked as a Signals Operator at the London War Office. She became the love of his life, and they were married on January 1, 1949. After the war, Jim became a Weights and Measures Inspector and worked in the Stockport Market in Cheshire. There, Jim and Marian raised their two daughters, Madeleine and Katherine, and spent their summer holidays caravanning and traveling around Europe and North Wales. After Jim retired, he and Marian restored two 16th century cottages on the Lleyn Peninsula. They settled in Llannor and began making gold and silver jewelry. Jim had a lifetime passion for classical music, opera and jazz. He and Marian hosted musical evenings of the Music & Gramophone Club at their Stockport home. In retirement, they hosted concerts at the cottage as an opportunity for young classical musicians to rehearse for professional performances. This blossomed into a series of concerts to raise funds for the restoration of Canolfan Cymunedol Llannor Community Centre. After Marian's death in 1989, Jim continued these concerts and his jewelry making. Jim was a seasoned traveler and since the 1980s has frequently visited his daughter Madeleine's family in Charlottesville. He made many friends in the community and enjoyed Ashlawn Opera, The Paramount, local restaurants, and swimming at Fry's Spring Beach Club. Combining his love of classical music and travel, he joined the Charlottesville High School Orchestra on their international trips to Vienna in 1998 and London in 2007 with granddaughters Ellen and Emma. He also greatly enjoyed family trips to New Orleans, where he celebrated his 90th birthday and saw granddaughters Alice and Emma graduate from Tulane, and to London to visit his daughter Katherine and granddaughter Sophie. Jim is survived by his two daughters, Madeleine Watkins and Katherine Osiecki; four granddaughters, Ellen Chapman, Alice Chapman, Emma Chapman and Sophie Osiecki; and his great-granddaughter, Marian Darden. A streamed memorial service will be held in north Wales on Friday, May 22, 2020. Those interested in attending virtually should contact Madeleine Watkins. Ifan Hughes Llanaelhaearn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd LL54 5AG, UK
