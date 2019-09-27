Clyde Mortimer Watson Jr., 92, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Retirement Community on September 22, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1926, in Atlanta, Ga., son of the late Clyde Mortimer Watson and Carolyn Simmons Watson. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise Watson Mericle and brother, James Flournoy Watson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gloria Fawcett Watson; his daughter, Carol Watson Jordan and husband, Ken, of Atlanta; son, Clyde Steven Watson and wife, Brenda, of Virginia, son, Mark Watson and wife, Desiree, of Hawaii; son, Tony Watson and wife, Marcia, of California, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. An accomplished academic, Dr. Watson received multiple degrees over his lifetime: B.S. 1947, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; B.M.E. 1951, Georgia Institute of Technology; B.D. 1958, School of Theology at University of the South; S.T.M. 1966, Wesley Theological Seminary; and PhD Educational Psychology 1974, American University. He is a Veteran of World War II and served during the Korean War while in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. Dr. Watson was appointed to the faculty of the University of Virginia in 1965 to establish and build an accredited clinical chaplaincy program for the University of Virginia Medical Center. Through his 31-year leadership, this department (Patient and Family Counseling) achieved a significant national and international reputation. His vision also helped establish the Department of Biomedical Ethics at the University. One of Dr. Watson's proudest accomplishments was as a founding board member of Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, the area's first hospice service which he helped establish as a nonprofit in 1980 and to which he returned to serve as a volunteer in retirement. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, https://www.hopva.org.
