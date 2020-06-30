June 22, 2020 Maryalesia Watson, 89, much loved mother and grandmother died in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born November 20, 1930 in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Rose Marie and Hugh Joseph Breslin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Watson; her sister, Rosemary Keenan; and her brothers, Hugh Breslin, John Breslin and Edward Breslin. Maryalesia was born in Brooklyn, New York, as the youngest of five children. As her husband climbed the corporate ladder, she created homes in many places as an adult, Chicago, Illinois; Babylon, New York; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Gates Mills, Ohio; Saddle River, New Jersey, before moving near several of her children in Charlottesville, Virginia. As many places that she and her husband moved, their global travels were more extensive. The last twenty-five years she felt she did not need to travel as she had been everywhere. She was a Life Master in Contract Bridge, a bad golfer and a voracious reader. Her grand-daughter-in-law Whitney said it best: "I'll always remember her as one of the smartest ladies around. She as well was a devoted Catholic, devoted wife, wry and insightful judge of character, and also the snappiest dresser I ever met!" Maryalesia defined her life through her Catholicism. From a young teenager helping in a Catholic orphanage, to her marriage and raising a family, continuing through teaching catechism to young children and pre-Cana classes to couples before marriage, and as an extraordinary minister delivering communion to the sick, Maryalesia, always, remembered that a little attention and care could work miracles. Maryalesia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Watson; her sons, Arthur Watson Jr.(Rachel Galbraith), Keith Watson (Barbara) and Scott Watson (Maureen); ten grandchildren, Arthur Watson III (Whitney), Colleen Watson (RJ Prossner), Amanda Watson (Drew Bowers), Sarah Rose Watson (Jeff San Angelo), Kelly Nordstrom (Logan), Keith Watson Jr., Jack Watson, Matthew Watson, Patrick Watson and Kevin Watson; and her four great-grandchildren, Arthur Watson IV, Rex Watson, and R. James Prossner and Rosemary Prossner. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial, said by her nephew, Father Paul Breslin, was held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River, N.J. Interment followed at Maryrest Cemetery, where Maryalesia was returned to the love of her life, her husband, Arthur A. Watson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Father Paul's parish, St. Paul R.C. Church, 1010 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
