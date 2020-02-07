Our hearts are broken to announce that Palmer Donald Waugh II, only child (just kidding) of Donald E. Waugh and Marcelline E. Waugh, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home. He was surrounded with love, Coca Cola, music, books, and the entire Tommy Bahama website since 2014. He was preceded in death by his larger than life dad, Donald E. Waugh and his beloved daughter, Julie Catherine Waugh. He leaves behind his Mom of The Year (1964-present day) Marcelline E. Waugh; his Aggressive Advocate wife, Tammy; sons, Cory (Viking Comedian) and William (Little Palmer); daughters, Maddie (The true Jeopardy Champ) and Emily (Braver than she knows); furbabies, HRH Rosie and Stellaluna and FurGrandbabies Thor, Darius, and Mona. Contrary to what everyone was told, he did indeed have a sister, Donna (Dan, Lilly, And Elly). You may ask: How did a man that moved so slow dodge so many bullets???? Here's the answer, Coca Cola, The real secret to longevity. Music, World's Biggest Kiss Fan attending so many of their shows. Most recently, their second try at retirement. Gene, we're sorry you didn't get to meet him. Definitely your loss. If you can't sing good sing loud, Fashion, Check the Tommy Bahama website several times a day and lots of concert t shirts. I might be old but I heard all the good bands. Amazon Prime, I really had "no idea" how all that candy, drinks, and chips were ordered. Books, Alternate History, Military Science Fiction, and Music Biographies were his favorite. TV, Supernatural, Ancient Aliens, That Metal Show, and King of the Hill. DVR'ing scary shows at night to watch during the day, Sasquatch is real people!, Family, Whether convincing his Mom that Gary was the Karaoke King of Orange (Garyoke), telling the kids they were born with tails, and telling people that his scars were from alligator and piranha bites he could truly sell a story. Pain heals, chicks dig scars, and Glory... lasts forever, Friends The family he chose, Vicky Carl of Orange, Va., Bernard Walker (Waugh) of Rapidan, Va., Robert Saufley of Staunton, Va., Robie Potts of South Boston, Va., Donnie Murray of Broken Arrow, Okla., Steve Mueck of Boone, N.C., Jermaine Wormley of Orange, Va., Kevin Fincham of Haymarket, Va., Allan Nathanson of Charlottesville, Va., Carey Goodwin of Orange, Va., Chris Payne of Charlottesville Va., Bill Sanderson of Our Kitchen (the Fridge) The many Doctors and Nurses (too many to name but it was definitely a team effort). It goes without saying that Dr. Hans Sollinger, Dr. Kenneth Brayman, Dr. Angie Nishio Lucar, Dr. Hogan, and Dr. Julio Silvestre (Dr. Mario) led the charge against time. 30 YEARS!11,106 days! Unbelievable! Palmer kept them on their toes and was forever pushing them to think outside the box. He was anything but "Normal". The many people in the Infectious Disease (Rose), Transplant ( Bethany Honaker), SICU, and MICU departments where he was an all too familiar face. He teased that the new tower would have the Palmer Waugh Room for him and he'd rent it out like an Air BNB in between visits. The many unsung heroes are the Dietary Staff, Phlebotomists, Transport, and Housekeeping Departments. With the extra grape juice, talk of tattoos and music, and prayers offered so freely at bedside, they always brightened his day. Never piss off the people that bring you your food! We love and miss you Miss Darlene iPhone, You can NEVER have enough storage for music or enough Food Apps (31); Facebook to keep up with friends old and new and freedom of expression #ImNotAshamedIStandByWhatISaid. In true Palmer fashion, he wanted his obituary to be musical references. This is from Palmer: Just for the record let's get the story straight. Right now I'm climbing the Stairway to Heaven with a slight detour on the Highway to Hell to Shout at the Devil and a few friends. Despite all of my Sunday learning, towards the bad I kept turning, til my mama couldn't hold me anymore. Mama tried. Don't tell stories cause yesterday's glories have gone so far away. I've heard it said there's a light up ahead and lord I hope and pray I'm here to stay. I'm on my way, just set me free, Home Sweet Home. I'm going on a Permanent Vacation. See you on the other side! Love, Palmer P.S. I may not change the world, but I'm gonna leave a scar. Palmer did not want a funeral but he did want Masonic Rites, which will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Preddy's Funeral Home Chapel in Orange. All are welcome to attend. Dress will be casual. When the weather warms he wants a big party to celebrate his life. Music, laughter, stories and NO TEARS. Date TBD
Waugh II, Palmer Donald
