Lucy Green Wayland, formerly of Albemarle County, departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at a nursing facility in Waymart, Pennsylvania. She was born in Albemarle County, on February 16, 1927, the daughter of the late John M. and Mary Overton Green. She was the widow of Daniel Wayland. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Green. She received her formal education in the Albemarle County School System and received specialized training in nursing to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She practiced for many years until her retirement as an LPN at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was an active member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church until her health began to fail. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted nephew, Richard Green Jr. of Lords Valley, Pa., and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 1601 Old Lynchburg Road. Interment will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
