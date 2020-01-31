John Ed Webb, 84, of Charlottesville, passed peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. John was born on October 24, 1935, in Vona, Colorado, to the late Clarence Webb and Helen Louise (Penny) Baker. Mr. Webb is survived by his wife, Martha L. Webb of Charlottesville, and their son, Matthew D. Webb and his wife, Elizabeth of Ashburn, Virginia. He also is survived by his sister, Beverly Howard of Lakewood, Colorado. The family will have a graveside memorial service at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Military Honors provided by the USMC Honor guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, c/o University of Virginia Medical Center, 1215 Lee St. Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Webb, John Ed
To plant a tree in memory of John Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.