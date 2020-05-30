December 29, 1924 - May 27, 2020 Virginia Duff Webb, 95, of Madison Run Road, Gordonsville, Va., went to join Marvin in her heavenly home on May 27, 2020. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Marvin Lee Webb; her mother, Moncrief Hildagarde Rennie Duff; her father, Milton Whitlow Duff; sister, Daphne Houston; and three brothers, Truman, Neil and Curtis Duff. She will be missed by many loving and caring nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Virginia is retired from Blue Bell, Orange Plant. She was a long time member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church; and a respected and loved member of her community and her church. Virginia loved her family, her home, gardening, cooking and her loving cat. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Graham Cemetery in Orange, with the Rev. Jeffrey Smith and the Rev. Phil Gates officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 446, Orange, Va. or to Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, c/o Becky F. Goodloe, Gordonsville, VA 22942. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321, Orange, VA 22960
