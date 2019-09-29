Colonel Saunder "Sandy" Weinstein died peacefully in his Charlottesville, Va. home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. A veteran of the Vietnam War (1966-67), where he served as Provost Marshall of the 101st Airborne Division, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in action near Nha Trang. Colonel Weinstein was born on July 12, 1931 in Hartford, Conn. to Sam and Sue Weinstein. He attended the University of Connecticut in 1950, where he met the love of his life, Arlene Walman. In 1953, he was commissioned as a second Lieutenant and married Arlene. He began his career at Fort Benning, Ga. where he received basic infantry officer training and his jump wings. Over the next 23 years, he served around the world and retired with full honors from Fort Dix, N.J. in 1976. He began his second career in civilian life as Director of Police in Orange, N.J. and in 1980 became the Director of Public Safety for Mount Laurel, N.J. where served for the next 16 years. Colonel Weinstein lived the values, Duty, Honor, Country throughout his professional life and was a loving and doting husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; identical twin brother, Ken; his children, Wendy Hoelscher and her husband, Tom, and Curt Weinstein; grandchildren, Sam Hoelscher, Ben Hoelscher, Tory Hoelscher, Nick Weinstein, Jake Weinstein, Liz Weinstein, and Katie Weinstein; and great-grandchildren, Peyton Hauck, and Jack Hoelscher. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
