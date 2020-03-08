July 21, 1964 - Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Miles Broughton Weiss of Charlottesville, Virginia - Husband, Brother, Scholar, Musician and Friend passed peacefully at home to eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 55. Miles grew up in Tappahannock. From an early age, he developed a passion for fishing, boating and generally being on or near the water, and he often described the simple joys of his typical Tidewater childhood as a better time that was long gone but never forgotten. After graduating from Essex High School, he matriculated at the University of Virginia, which began a lifelong love affair with "The Hook." He worked his way through college by bartending and playing guitar in various bands. Upon earning his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from The University, Miles made Charlottesville his home. For over 25 years, Miles was an industrious and loyal employee of National Legal Research Group in Ivy. Miles possessed an insatiable appetite for learning, and he was constantly expanding the horizons of his knowledge and pursuing a diverse variety of interests and pastimes. When Miles became interested in any topic, he threw himself "whole hog" into becoming an expert - whether that topic was the guitar, golf, grilling or premium hand-rolled cigars. At his mother's knee he was taught that his namesake had served in the House of Burgesses before the Revolution, and he particularly enjoyed studying the history of the "Old Dominion," and the annals of the long line of his people stretching back to the first founding of Virginia. Miles earned a Masters of Arts in Business Administration from James Madison University, and in recent years, when his interests turned to real estate investment, he earned his license as a Realtor. Miles quenched his thirst for "the tonic of wildness" by hiking the Blue Ridge trails around Afton, The Priest and Old Rag, afterwards replenishing himself at the Blue Mountain Brewery. Miles loved the Wahoos, Chandler's, the Wahoos, eating oysters, The White Spot, Tastings Restaurant, making music, the Wahoos, snap-back ball caps (preferably with Wahoos logo), Jak'n Jill, the Wahoos, Carter's Mountain, Scott Stadium, Court Square Tavern, tee shirts with any old logo (so long as it is the Wahoos), the Corner, and the Wahoos - not necessarily in that order. His greatest love however was reserved for his beloved wife Wendy, to whom for 32 years he remained a gallant knight errant, protector, provider, lover and friend. His greatest desire was to shield her from harm, want or care, and his only serious regret in life was that his failing health rendered him progressively unable to do even more for her. Miles was also a tender and devoted godfather to Rachel and Robert, frequently donning the robes and mask of Darth Vader to wield his light saber in their theatrical productions, or taking up his guitar and sombrero to serenade them as "Hop-a-Long Miles the Cowboy Poet." Being essentially a "big kid" his entire life, Miles had the rare ability to relate to, and empathize with, his kids in a unique way which was inspirational and life-changing. His devotion to family extended to his mother Mary, of blessed memory, his brothers Spencer and Jack, and his nephews. A thoughtful Virginia Gentleman with a servant's soul, Miles was forgetful of himself and focused always on the needs of others. In these last days, he showed stoic perseverance, heroic courage and uncommon strength of character in the face of cruel adversity born of infirmity. To the very end, and to the best of his failing abilities, his faith and fortitude, positive outlook and irrepressible humor, were an inspiration to his family and friends. "He went about doing good." His passing leaves us "townsmen of a stiller town." In Paradisum deducant te Angeli Memorial will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: ALS Foundation of Virginia, 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 147, Richmond, Virginia 23229. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903
