Tracey Elizabeth WelchTracey Elizabeth Welch was born on October 4, 1963, in Charlottesville, Va., and died suddenly on October 15, 2019, at her home in Annapolis, Md.Tracey is survived by her parents, Shirley T. and Tommy R. Welch; her devoted brother, Paul C. Welch; a loving aunt, Peggy T. Gibson; her daughters, Amy G. Duprey and husband, Preston, and children, Elizabeth, Courtney, and Katelyn, and Vicki G. Slinkman and husband, Jerry, and children, Taylor, Hunter, Charlotte, and Parker. Family was a very important part of Tracy's life.Tracey was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Rosa A. and Paul F. Taylor; and her paternal grandparents, B. Jean and B.C. Welch.She was a 1985 graduate of the University of Virginia and was a successful realtor in the Annapolis area for 12 years. Tracey was also an accomplished portrait artist, painting many portraits of family and friends.A celebration of Tracey's life will be held at a later date in Annapolis.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.