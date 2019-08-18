Caroline "Carol" Elizabeth Wells, 73, of Charlottesville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont Facility in Charlottesville (hopva.org). She was born on May 12, 1946, in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Irene Elizabeth Morris (Wheeler) and Arthur Swanson Brown; and, was raised by her grandmother, Laura Bessie Morris, who taught her many life lessons including charity. Carol would often make or bake gifts to brighten the day of someone in need. She loved to garden and had two Star of Bethlehem plants that were special to her. She loved children and her country, regularly giving to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, and the Wounded Warrior Project. In her early years, Carol traveled and saw the United States, making many dear friends along the way. When she returned to Charlottesville, she met and eventually married Lloyd Wells. Together, they raised his granddaughter, Jamie Leigh Wells of Charlottesville. They were married for almost forty years. Carol never knew a stranger and, if she talked to you for more than a few minutes, she would inevitably invite you to visit her church, Lighthouse Charlottesville, where she was a faithful member for over twenty years. She displayed courageous faith and will be remembered as a hero to many. Even going through chemo and radiation, she was faithful to her relationship with her Savior. Carol had a motto which she frequently repeated, "If I die, I'm a winner; and, if I stay, I'm a winner." Her favorite scripture can be found in 2 Timothy 3:16; "All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness." Carol was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lloyd Wells of Charlottesville; two brothers, John Wheeler and wife, Joyce, Donald Wheeler and wife, Sharon; four children, stepdaughters, Sharon Marie Sacre, Annette Wells Brown, and Benita Gay Wells and stepson, Lloyd Wells Jr.; five grandchildren, Jamie Leigh Wells, Anthony (Tony) Wayne Wells, Samuel (John) Wells, Brian Keith Sacre, and Tiffany Nicole Sacre; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; three nephews, Derrick, Duane, and Scott Wheeler; special family friends, Lew Brown and family, Roger Rodriguez and family (who she thought of as sons); and very special friends, Rebecca Scott Childress and family, William and Eddie Love and Diane Fox; and a number of extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Charlottesville (3460 Worth Xing, Charlottesville, Va.) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Fitzwater officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Lighthouse Charlottesville for the establishment of the "Caroline Wells Benevolence Fund". Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
