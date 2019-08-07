Inez Dudley Wells passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia (UVA) Center for Acute Hospice Care, in Charlottesville, Va. Inez was born on June 1, 1931, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, to the late Cicero and Inez Dudley. Inez graduated from Jefferson High School, where she was involved in various clubs and sporting activities. She loved learning and reading books on local history. Inez prided herself on being the "Best Speller" in the entire school and loved for us to test her with a spelling challenge in which she would accurately and rapidly spell the word and win every time! Inez was a nurturer and natural born caregiver, she worked for the UVA Allergy Department for many years, before moving over to the Student Health Clinic. After leaving UVA, she became an in-home caregiver for elderly and Alzheimer patients. With many years of this knowledge and experience instilled in her, she would lovingly tease her own caregivers in the nursing home that she was going to "fire them all". Inez mostly cherished being around her family and friends, especially her two sisters Ruby and Tater -- the three of them were affectionately called the "Golden Girls". Inez is survived by her daughter, Gina Wells Flynn and son-in-law, John Flynn, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; granddaughter, Danielle Inez Flynn of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Walter Dudley of Rome, N.Y.; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Harold Dudley, Curtis Dudley, Dorothy Mc Vea, Ruby Swanson, Carrie (Tater) Washington, and Sterling (Boo) Dudley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue, with Dr. Alvin Edwards officiaing. interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
