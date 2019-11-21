Travis "Pinky" Arthur Wells Jr., 69, of Troy, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Washington, D.C., on July 22, 1950, a son of the late Travis A. Wells, Sr. and Georgia Wells. Two brothers ,Robert Wells and Michael Wells preceded him in death. Travis was a dedicated Emergency Medical Assistant. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was loved by each of them. He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, a brother, Gregory Wells of Washington, D.C.; three sisters, Antoinette Wells of Washington, D.C., Harriet Mills and husband, David, of District Heights, Md., and Linda Wells of Gaithersburg, Md.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, in Palmyra, Virginia. Interment will follow at the Wells Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
