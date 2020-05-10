Roger Dale Wells, known to many of his friends as "Friday", age 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Afton, Virginia, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born on January 20, 1953, Roger was the son of the late Effie Rea Wells and the late Forrest Mortimer Wells. Roger is survived by his wife, Jane Gray Wells, his sisters, Donna Coleman and Sandy Dudley (and her husband Wayne), and his brother, David Wells (and his wife Carolyn). Roger was also the beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was a kind and giving man who was devoted to his family and friends. He enjoyed helping others. He was gentle in his demeanor, yet strong in character. He was an avid UVA fan. When Roger came to see you, he often brought something to plant. He loved being outside and working with his hands. Roger retired from Glass and Metals in Harrisonburg in 2015. He was hardworking and took pride in his work. After retiring, Roger remained busy helping others, completing projects around his home, and taking road trips with his wife, Jane. Roger attended Mt. Ed Baptist Church in Batesville. The service will be private given restrictions due to COVID-19. Friends and family who would like to honor Roger's memory are encouraged to perform a random gesture of kindness.
