March 10, 1926 - June 27, 2020 Alice Virginia West Brower died on June 27, 2020, at Canterbury Health and Rehab in Richmond, Virginia, after a brief stay. Before that she was a resident of the Christopher Center at Our Lady of Peace for eight months. She was born on March 10, 1926, in Albemarle County, to the late Rhoda Breeden and Walter Roscoe West. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary DeBusk and Annie Clements, two nieces and a nephew. Alice moved to Charlottesville after graduating and was employed by Knothe Bros. Sewing Factory for a number of years, and then by the Singer Sewing Machine Co. on East Main Street. She retired from the City of Charlottesville after twenty years service. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville. Alice married Harry Brower in 1981, and they were married for 30 years before his death in 2011 at age 100. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, Virginia, in White Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902

