March 10, 1926 - June 27, 2020 Alice Virginia West Brower died on June 27, 2020, at Canterbury Health and Rehab in Richmond, Virginia, after a brief stay. Before that she was a resident of the Christopher Center at Our Lady of Peace for eight months. She was born on March 10, 1926, in Albemarle County, to the late Rhoda Breeden and Walter Roscoe West. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Mary DeBusk and Annie Clements, two nieces and a nephew. Alice moved to Charlottesville after graduating and was employed by Knothe Bros. Sewing Factory for a number of years, and then by the Singer Sewing Machine Co. on East Main Street. She retired from the City of Charlottesville after twenty years service. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville. Alice married Harry Brower in 1981, and they were married for 30 years before his death in 2011 at age 100. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 4524 Garth Rd., Charlottesville, Virginia, in White Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 160, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. 22902
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murdering daughter pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Northam declares state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest' amid protests
-
Firefighter apologizes to Richardson; promotion approved
-
Panel's recommended name for combined charter school draws quick opposition
-
Local organizers say fireworks will still fly
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.