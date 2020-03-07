Frances Eleanor West, 81, of Nellysford, Va., passed away peacefully at Martha Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Fran was born on July 8, 1938, in Montclair, N.J., daughter of the late Frederick and Lucille Hager. Fran was a faithful wife, and devoted mother and grandmother. She was an excellent cook and well-known for her "Nanny Rolls", as well as a master seamstress--she even made her own wedding dress! She found great joy in attending the gym with her late husband at the Crozet ACAC, and loved going to BINGO and the weekly Sunday worship service at Morningside of Charlottesville where she briefly resided. Fran is survived by her three children, Lisa Warburton and her husband, Richard, of Crozet, Va., Stephen West and his wife, Tracy, of Pensacola, Fla., and Amy West and her partner, Terry Barchuk, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kyle, Kayleigh, and Lexie Warburton and Jarrett and Finley West; as well as her sisters, Mabelle Beck of Tallahassee, Fla., and Ruthie Hager of Essex Fells, N.J. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. for a brief visitation at Anderson Funeral Home in Crozet, Va. A graveside service will follow at Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet, Va. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's memory to Cornerstone Community Church in Charlottesville, Va.
