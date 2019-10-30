Thomas James "Jimmy" Westbury Jr., 91, died on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1928 in Sumter, S.C. to the late Thomas James Westbury and Thelma Covington Carr Westbury. He graduated from Edmunds High School and from Wofford College in South Carolina where he received a degree in mathematics. In 1957, Jimmy earned an Electrical Engineering degree from The Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a veteran having served in the Air Force as a First Lieutenant. Jimmy and his late wife, Kathryn were residents of Charlottesville, Va. where they lived for over 60 years before returning home to Sumter. In Charlottesville, he worked as an engineer for Sperry Company on many military contracts including the development of technically advanced optics for submarine periscopes. While at Sperry, he also worked on contracts associated with the early space shuttle program for NASA. Both Jimmy and Kathryn were active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Charlottesville. Mr. Westbury is survived by nephews, Thomas Osborne Bruce of Lexington, S.C. and Willis Andrew Bruce of Blythewood, S.C., as well as an extended family including many additional nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, at 2 p.m. at Covenant Place, 2825 Carter Rd., Sumter, S.C. The Rev. Dr. Reginald Thackston will officiate. Visitation with family, friends and Covenant staff will follow the service. Burial will be private in Sumter Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.