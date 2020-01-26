Albert Whalley, 89, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, with his two surviving children by his side at his residence in downtown Champaign, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; his adult son, James A. Whalley; his adult daughter, Martha J. Frazer; his brother-in-law, Armond; and his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosalean. He was born on April 17, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., where he resided with his parents (and later sister) in a small row house in a vibrant immigrant neighborhood. Al regaled his children and anyone else interested with stories of his experience growing up there. This is where he learned to play competitive soccer, which served him well as he received an athletic scholarship to attend West Chester State Teachers College. While working a summer job at the Jersey shore, he met the lovely, studious musician Rosalean, who also had a summer job there while a student at West Chester. After college, they married and Al joined the Marine Corps. He retired as a senior officer after 27 years of service. He then accepted the position of Director of Parking and Transportation (P & T) at the University of Virginia, coming to the job after spending only a weekend in retirement. Al created Whalley's World at P & T with grace, humor, and style from 1979-2000 to the benefit of the university and the community of Charlottesville. In 2015, two years after his wife passed away, his daughter Lucy convinced him to move to Champaign, where he could once again enjoy life in an urban neighborhood. Al was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was true to his family and friends as well as to his employers, his community, and his nation. He served in combat in Vietnam. He lost Marines. He lost a son, a daughter, and his wife. Nevertheless, he made the best of life, treated people with respect, and shared a little fun with many folks along the way. He is survived by his son, Christopher and his wife, Laura; his daughter, Lucy and her husband, Dennis; his other son-in-law, Tom; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Moria, and James; his sister, Marilyn and her five children; and his sister-in-law, Ann and her five children. The family is very appreciative of the warm condolences of friends, neighbors, and those who enjoyed Al's company through the years. We are grateful for the support of the staff and residents of the Inman Place in Champaign, Ill., and for the compassionate care of his hospice caregivers. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Va. A service in the Teague chapel will follow. A private burial will be held after the service. Friends may sign the guest book at teaguefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Virginia Sheltie Rescue (http://www.nvsr.org).
Whalley, Albert
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Teague Funeral Home
2260 Ivy Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM
Teague Funeral Home
2260 Ivy Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22903
