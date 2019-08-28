Kyung Suk P. Wharton, 55, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1964, in Seoul, South Korea, daughter of Kye Sun Kim and the late Jung Chool Park. Kyung Suk is survived by her husband, Thomas; her mother, Kim, Kye Sun of Seoul, Korea; her sisters, Park, Hae Kyung, and Park, Kyung Ae; and her brothers, Kyung Hwa and Sang Ok, all of Seoul Korea. Kyung Suk was a devoted wife, daughter and sister. She spoke Korean, Japanese and English fluently and earned a bachelor's of science degree in Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland. While living in Georgia, she earned a realty license and worked in real estate for seven years. She loved animals and raised three dogs, Tomoko, Rudi and Charlie, which were a big part of her life. She was an avid exercise enthusiast and took numerous classes through both ACAC and Jazzercise in Charlottesville. The friends she made in these classes provided invaluable support throughout her illness A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Pastor Chuck Winner officiating. A reception will immediately follow at Ryan Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
