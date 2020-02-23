John "Wylie" Wharton Sr. December 10, 1938 - Sunday, January 19, 2020 John "Wylie" Wharton Sr., 81, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holly Memorial Garden. After the service please join us at Hollymead Fire Station for a celebration of life.

