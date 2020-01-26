John "Wylie" Wharton Sr. John "Wylie" Wharton Sr., 81, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home. Born on December 10, 1938, in Orange County, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Wharton. He was also predeceased by his wife, Peggy "Pooch" and his brothers, Charles and Paul Wharton. He is survived by his children, Wendy Chaffee and John (Doris) Wharton; grandchildren, Kayla Chaffee (Will), Kacie Chaffee (Robby), and Kara Chaffee; and great-grandchild, Benton Zander. He is also survived by his siblings, William "Billy" (Susie), Jean Hall and Melva Farish; caregiver and sister-in-law, Ann Bingler (Danny); sister-in-law, Sandra "Ricki" (Ben) Wood; and by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Wylie served proudly in the United States Army. He retired from the City of Charlottesville Gas Division. Wylie enjoyed spending time with his wife playing bingo and playing instruments as well as entertaining us all with his ventriloquist dummy "Simon". The family would like to extend thanks to his neighbors Willie and Sandy Snow. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to ASPCA or Hospice of the Piedmont. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
