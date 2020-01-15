The Reverend Patricia Jordan Whindleton, 73, peacefully entered eternal rest at her home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, 105 Lankford Avenue, Charlottesville, Va., at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. The family will receive visitors and friends one hour prior to the service. There will be no public viewing. Immediately following the service, the interment and repast will be held at South Garden Baptist Church, 3562 Plank Road, North Garden, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, BETWEEN CHARLOTTESVILLE AND WESTMINSTER. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
