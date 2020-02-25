Joseph Bobby Whitbey, 81, of Scottsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born on September 12, 1938, in Richmond, a son of the late Joseph Billy Whitbey and Katherine Irene (Cunningham) Whitbey. Upon the death of his mother, his stepmother, the late Mary Lucretia (Tyler) Whitbey helped his father to raise him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Lee Whitbey; and a special uncle, Sherman Cunningham. Bobby served his country in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, where he served for over 22 years and retired with a rank of Sergeant First Class. Following his retirement, he worked for 20 years at Monticello where he served as Fleet Maintenance Manager. He was a member of the Scottsville VFW Post #8169 and attended Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar racing, and loved reading and visiting the Scottsville Library looking for new books to read. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Martha Ann Whitbey; a special cousin who was like a sister to him, Phyllis Cunningham Cecil; and a number of other cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who were all dear to him. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church in Scottsville, by Pastor David Vogt. Interment will follow in the Scottsville Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
