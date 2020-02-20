Herman L. White, of 7515 Porters Road, Esmont, VA 22937, entered into wternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin, Del. He was the son of John Scott and Edith Mae Walton. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted daughter, Jacquelyn Kosh-Suber (Herbert) of Bear Delaware; stepdaughter, the Rev. Dale Johnson (Judge Dwight) of Esmont, Va.; son, Herman Louis Lee (Wilhelmina) of Indianapolis, Ind.; three devoted grandchildren, Sean H. Suber, Esq. (Deidra) of Chicago, Ill., Faith Johnson of Charlottesville, Va., and Sgt. Dwight Johnson II of Seattle, Wash.; four great-grandchildren, Lanaeia, Noah, Marisa, and Elias; sisters and brothers, Clestine Gray, Ollie Grate (Donnie), Kathleen Samuels (Vernon), Barber Cooper (Stanley), and Gene Scott Sr. (Catherine); sisters-in-law, Alver Bolden and Elizabeth Gardner; brother-in-law, Leroy Thomas Jr.; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. A funeral service to be held at Simpson United Methodist Church, 907 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19804, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with the Rev. Pearl Scott Johnson officiating. An interment of Ashes Ceremony to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery. Services of Comfort is entrusted to The House of Wright Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc., Wilmington, DE 19802, (302) 762-8448.

