Robert "Sparks" White Robert "Sparks" White, age 81, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Adventist Healthcare Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md. Born October 22, 1938 in Fluvanna County, he worked for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. Sparks leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Camelia White; aunt, Sarah O. White; a host of nieces and nephews; a devoted niece and caregiver, Charlene B. Dean; several devoted nieces, Toni Etchison, Montchell Brice, and Gloria Vest; and several devoted nephews William "Perry" White, Benjamin and Mark Foster. The funeral will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Palmyra, Va. at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home.

