Robert "Sparks" White Robert "Sparks" White, age 81, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Adventist Healthcare Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md. Born October 22, 1938 in Fluvanna County, he worked for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. The funeral will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Palmyra, Va. at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home.
White, Robert ¿Sparks¿
To plant a tree in memory of Robert White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.