Robert "Sparks" White Robert "Sparks" White, age 81, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at Adventist Healthcare Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md. Born October 22, 1938 in Fluvanna County, he worked for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. The funeral will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Palmyra, Va. at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home.

