Roscoe M. White, 78, of Browns Gap Turnpike died at his resident on March 2, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1941, in Albemarle County, son of the late Charlie Timberlake and Marion White. He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Barbour. He is survived by one brother, Raymond White of Crozet, Va.; two sisters, Olivia Woodfolk of Willow Grove, Pa., and Sarah Steppe of Baltimore, also many nieces and nephews. He retired from Johnson Trucking Co. in 2007 as a truck driver. the family will received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Crozet, Va. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pea Ridge Road Cemetery in White Hall, Va., with the Rev Eric Luck. Anderson Funeral Service in Crozet is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roscoe White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries