Susan Elizabeth Gooch White, 82, of Radiant, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born on June 6, 1937, to the late Bascom Bowler Gooch and Arlene Elizabeth Mahanes Gooch. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Buck" Owen White and brother, Beverly Gooch. She retired from the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Services after many years. Susan was a longtime member and treasurer of Walkers United Methodist Church. You would never leave her table hungry, and you could always count on her to serve your favorite dish. She is survived by her daughter, Freda Sue White of Reva; two sons, Keith Owen White and wife, Carolyn, of Powhatan, Va., and Kevin White and wife, Angie, of Johnson City, Tenn; sister, Carolyn G. Byram and husband, Jimmy, of Radiant; grandchildren, Whitney Swan, Bailey Walters, Ross Swan, Abby Swan, Kirsten White, Jake White, and Kami White; and great-grandchildren, Gracie Banks, Harper Walters, Kyleigh Walters, Adalyn Walters and Kaeson Apperson. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Walkers United Methodist Church with the Rev. Richard Grendahl officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Walkers United Methodist Church, Attn: Deborah Byrd, 188 Red Hill Road, Orange, VA 22960.

