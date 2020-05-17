Bernard DePriest Whitsett Sr., DDS Colonel (Retired) USAMC Colonel (Retired) Bernard DePriest Whitsett Sr., DDS, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Silver Spring, Maryland with his wife and son by his side. Born on November 11, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, COL Whitsett was the youngest son of the late Edward Daniel Whitsett and Mollie Neal Whitsett. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by six siblings, Edward D. Whitsett Jr., Alberta Whitsett Brown, Anita Whitsett Brown, Odella F. Whitsett, James L. Whitsett, and Wilbert L. Whitsett. COL Whitsett graduated from Westinghouse High School and attended Howard University before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh, ultimately receiving both his BS and DDS from this institution of higher learning. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps, receiving many awards and citations, one of which was a Purple Heart for wounds obtained in combat during the Korean War. COL Whitsett's longest assigned duty was at the meritorious Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington D. C., where he was appointed Chief of Endodontics in the Department of Dentistry. Before his retirement from the USAMC, he was appointed Dental Activity Commander (DENTAC) at Ft. George G. Meade, Maryland, his last duty assignment. Following Dr. Whitsett's military career, he continued his dental profession at Howard University College of Dentistry at which he taught Endodontics, his area of specialty. During his tenure at Howard University College of Dentistry, he was appointed Interim Chair of the Department of Endodontics. After retiring from a long, illustrious career, he divided his time between Silver Spring, Maryland and Satellite Beach, Florida. He was an avid reader and a world traveler. Dr. Whitsett is survived by his wife, Dora, of Silver Spring, Md.; sister, Thelma E. Whitsett, of Hyattsville, Md.; sons, Bernard D. Whitsett II (Andrea), of Charlottesville, Va. and Tyrell H. Whitsett, of Silver Spring, Md.; daughters, Bernadette Whitsett-Hammond and Joselyn Whitsett Bell, both of Charlottesville, Va., and Chandra Robinson Lewis, of Silver Spring, Md.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. His memory is treasured by those who knew him. In keeping with Dr. Whitsett's final wishes, his remains were donated for medical research in lieu of funeral services. Those wanting to make a memorial contribution in honor of Dr. Whitsett may do so to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth Street, Suite 101, Richmond, Virginia 23230.
