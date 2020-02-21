Robert Stanley Wicks Jr., affectionately known as "Bobby," of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel, 1002 Moorman Ave NW, Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wicks, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

