James DeWitt Wilde IV, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mr. Wilde was born in Charlottesville, Va. on March 28, 1941. He was the son of James DeWitt Wilde III and Mary Cameron Buford. His paternal grandparents owned Birdwood farm, just west of Charlottesville. His maternal grandparents owned The Highlands Farm and Woodstock Farm, both near Scottsville. His parents owned West Leigh Farm near Ivy, Va. Mr. Wilde grew up in Charlottesville, and was educated at The Episcopal High School and The University of Virginia. He also attained an MBA from The Darden School at U.Va. He spent the years 1962-1966 in The United States Army Special Forces. This included a one-year tour in the Republic of Viet Nam with the United States Army 5th Special Forces Group. Mr. Wilde spent his business career in New York City on Wall Street. Initially he worked for Reynolds & Co., Dillon, Read & Co., and Shearson Lehman Brothers, and he later formed JD Wilde & Co, which owned seats on the American and Philadelphia Stock Exchanges. Mr. Wilde enjoyed a great number of club affiliations, which included The Farmington CC, The Country Club of North Carolina, The University Club of N.Y., The Union Club of N.Y., The Down Town Association, The Rockaway Hunting Club, The Cedarhurst Yacht Club, The Lawrence Beach Club and the Bond Club of N.Y. Mr. Wilde is survived by his son James DeWitt Wilde V, who is the Chief Financial Officer for Digicel Group's Southern Caribbean Region, in Bridgetown Barbados; his daughter, Dr. Caroline Harms Wilde, who is a doctor of Veterinary Medicine and an insurance executive in Seattle, Washington, and his granddaughter, Anna Schindler Wilde. Because of the Corona Virus, the family will announce a memorial service later this year. Notes of any condolence may be addressed to: James D Wilde V and Dr. Caroline Harms Wilde 165 Quail Hollow Drive Pinehurst, N.C. 28374.
