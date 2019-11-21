David Anthony "Flip" Williams David Anthony "Flip" Williams, 41, of Esmont, Virginia, departed this life at UVA Medical Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, due to complications from renal disease. He is survived by his father, Charles L. Williams of Charlottesville, and mother, Margurite B. Murray of Esmont; two daughters, Daviona and Madisyn Williams; a sister, Alison Williams; grandmother, Alice Jefferson all of Charlottesville; grandfather, James E. Bowles Sr. of Esmont; uncles, James Bowles Jr. (Diane) of Greene County, and Barry Bowles of Lawrenceville, Va.; aunts, Henrietta J. Jett of Esmont, Va., and Georgetta (Harold) Little of D.C.; and a niece, Alia Williams-LeBoeuf of Charlottesville. David leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and acquaintances to celebrate his life. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Way of the Cross Baptist Church, 579 Haden Martin Road, Palmyra, VA 22963. The family wishes to thank the DaVita - staff, UVA Medical Center staff, Dr. Timothy Short and The Laurels staff members: Thelma, Karen and Ruthann. David was deeply appreciative to all who cared for him, especially his sister Alison, his "aunt Jett," and his Momma.
