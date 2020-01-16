Dawn Powell Williams, 82, formerly of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home in Fredericksburg after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dawn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from UVA Medical Center Communications Department with over 40 years of service. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, David McClellan Williams; children, Cathy Williams Peters and her husband, Michael, of Charlottesville and David McClellan Williams Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Sarah Glenn Marsh and her husband, Christopher, Lindsey McClellan Peters, Caroline Elizabeth Williams, and David McClellan Williams III. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxie Powell and father, John Powell. Friends are invited to visit with the family at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Augustine Avenue, Fredericksburg with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Mary Washington Hospice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
