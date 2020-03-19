March 21, 1925 - Saturday, March 14, 2020 Hattie Smith Williams of Covesville, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1925, to the parents of Charles Smith and Ellen Wallace Smith of Schuyler, Virginia. She had five sisters and three brothers. Hattie was a faithful member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church of Schuyler, Virginia. She loved her church and attended faithfully. She also enjoyed gardening, raising many beautiful flowers, delicious vegetables, and fruits. Hattie also enjoyed traveling with her daughter Virginia "Out West" to visit family. She was employed 35 years at the University of Virginia until her retirement. Hattie is survived by her daughter, Virginia McCarron of Covesville, Virginia; a grandson, James McLonie Bowen Jr., and family of Arizona; five great-grandchildren, Jordan M. Bowens, Jaden M. Bowens, Jaran M. Bowens, Haylie N. Bowens, and Jasmin Bowens; two great great great-grandchildren, Alexa Gosa, Dreydan Gosa; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and also a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Schuyler, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Smith Family Cemetery, Covesville, Virginia. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 Sixth St. N.W.
