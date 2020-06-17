James Edward Williams, 74, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 8, 1946, to the late Charles Williams and Beulah Herndon Williams. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Williams and Fred Williams; and two sisters, Edna Bell Jackson and Emma Lee Mickie. He is survived by his wife, Deloise Williams; daughter, Jasimine Dawn Williams; son, James Edward Williams Jr.; brother, Robert Williams; grandchildren, Kamoury Hill, Sajiah Parrish; God-daughter, Giavanna Brock; and faithful niece, Wanda Brock. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, 722 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935, Pastor Owen Johnson will officiate.

