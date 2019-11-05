Mary Lewis Dudley Williams, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Lee Dudley and Mazie Irene Armstead Dudley Houchens, and her husband, A.W. Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Lewis Brawner. Born on January 27, 1937, Mary was one of the sweetest women you would ever meet. She loved to travel, listen to country music, and care for other people both professionally and personally. She was very close to her daughter and that closeness lives on to this day in her heart as she carries her mother's memories. A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cody Rader officiating.

