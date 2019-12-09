Stephen Thomas Williams was born on October 15th, 1942 in Whitakers, North Carolina to the late Herman Lester Williams Sr. and Lucy Mable Mangum Williams. He reached a new level of consciousness on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jo Anne Williams of Charlottesville; three daughters, Monique of Germantown, Md., Stephanie of Tinton Falls, N.J., and Laura of Front Royal, Va.; one beloved sister, Alma "Teenie" Bulluck; and one sister-in-law, Alethia Williams; his grandchildren, Lawrence, RyLa and Bodhi. He also leaves his stepchildren, Stacey of Charlottesville, Va. and Cory of Sterling, Va.; his stepgrandchildren, Sienna, Ariana, and Miles; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Union Ridge Baptist Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice 500 Faulconer Dr. Charlottesville, Va 22903.
