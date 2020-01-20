Robert Massie Willoughby, 86, formerly of Charlottesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Manor Care Imperial in Richmond. He was born on July 9, 1933, in Nelson County, a son of the late Massie T. and Laura (Martin) Willoughby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary B. Willoughby; his second wife: Ruby M. Willoughby; a brother: Walker "Buck" Willoughby; and two stepchildren, Harold Mawyer and Charlene Smith. Robert was a Korean War Veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. He retired from ConAgra Foods after 33 years of service. He enjoyed watching wrestling, catfishing, and enjoyed feeding squirrels and other animals. Survivors include his sister, Maggie W. Drumheller; two stepchildren, Joyce Marsh (Steve) and Ronald Mawyer (Gail); his nieces and nephews, Gary Willoughby, Sandra Draper, Patricia Vanderploeg, and Randy Harris; his sister-in-law, Betty Willoughby; and a number of other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Willoughby, Robert M.
