Marlin Van Wilson, 83, of Charlottesville, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1936, in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late J.D. Wilson and Grace Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Light Wilson, and his sister, Florence Wilson Webster. Van is survived by his daughter, Piper Wilson Spohr (Clifford Spohr), and their son, Caden; his son, Dirk Wilson (Jennifer Sapin), and their daughter, Kenley; his brother, Alan Wilson (Ingrid Wilson); his foster son, Donald Yates and his son, Cameron; along with many nieces and nephews. Van had an amazing intellect and wide array of interests. He was an inventor and held many patents, beginning with the guidance system for the tow missile. His inventing career spanned defense, textiles, avionics, electronics, and protective measures for American soldiers' lives. He created a positive pressure perfusion pump for cardiac bypass, enabling safe cardiac bypass surgery, that was a gift to the University of Virginia. Van believed one could create anything and encouraged others to follow their dreams and make them come true. Friends and family were a joy to him. He cared about each person's life and goals. Shared laughter and conversations fueled his appreciation of life. He loved his grandchildren deeply, enjoyed watching their minds and creativity, and cherished their loving hugs. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 3 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at hillandwood.com.
Service information
3:00PM
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
