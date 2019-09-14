Samuel Leake Winston 95, died peacefully at his home in Bremo Bluff, Va., on Wednesday September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Holman E. and Julia Payne Winston; two wives, Mazie Johnson WInston and Mary Emma Brookman Winston; and daughter, Sally L. Winston. He is survived by a son, Raymond A. Winston (Kimberly); a daughter, Julia W. Smith; and two grandchildren, Trenton L. Winston and Mazie L. Netherwood. He was a long time member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Leake had been a Mason for 65 years, he was raised in Stonewall lodge No. 200 in 1954. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Sheridan Funeral Home. A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment and Masonic rights to follow at the church cemetery.
