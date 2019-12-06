Hugh Wolfrey, 91, of Charlottesville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the son of Mattie and Charles Wolfrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wolfrey; sister-in-law, Hilda Wolfrey; and his nephew, Mike Wolfrey. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Marge Wolfrey; four children, Dr. Jeff Wolfrey (Debra) Of Scottsdale, Ariz., Demmie Wood (Larry) of Pocomoke City, Md., Kim Casteen (Bobby) of Free Union, Va., and Christi Barker (Les) of Earlysville, Va.; six grandchildren, Jennifer Wood (Brad), Dr. Andrea Patton (Chuck), Craig Barker, Nicole Casteen, Kelley Barker, and Josh Casteen; six great-grandchildren, Kayla Wood, Cade, Asher, Kai, and Hudson Patton, and Gavin Lamberson; and nephew, Greg Wolfrey (Betty). Hugh was a gifted musician who played the piano with several jazz groups in Charlottesville and surrounding areas. He coached Little League for six years. Hugh worked for the C&O Railroad after graduating from Lane High School until he was drafted into the Army in 1954. He served 14 months in Anchorage, Alaska, working with radar. He went to work at Sperry Marine in 1959 and retired in 1987. He enjoyed working on his small cattle farm. He had a strong Christian Faith and was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Earlysville for 53 years. Hugh worked with young boys in Royal Ambassadors, sang in the choir, was active in his Sunday School class, participated in the Joy Club, and served as Sunday School Superintendent for several years. A memorial service will be held at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church located on 550 Buck Mountain Road, Earlysville, Va. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org) or Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund in Earlysville. The family appreciates the care and support of the Rev. Lance King and the congregation of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Dr. Andy Macfarlan and staff, and Hospice of the Piedmont (www.hopva.org).
