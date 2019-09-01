Michael W. Wolfrey, 72, passed away suddenly in North Port, Fla. on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1946, in Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wolfrey and Hilda Coleman Wolfrey; baby sister, Brenda Wolfrey; and grandparents, Charles Sr. and Mattie Wolfrey, and John and Hannah Coleman. He is survived by his son, Austin L. Wolfrey of Charlottesville, Va.; daughter, Ann-Michael Lamb; two grandchildren, Bryanna Wolfrey and Everette Lamb, of Louisa, Va.; brother, Greg Wolfrey and family; friend, Diane Wolfrey; and mother of his children and life partner, Joanne McMackin of North Port, Fla. Michael worked as the Assistant Public Service Manager of the City of Charlottesville, Va., where he retired on February 1, 2003, after 30 years of service. He loved baseball, good food, good music and Florida living. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ruckersville Baptist Church, 6 Moore Road, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

