Bernice Elizabeth Wood, 63, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on June 12, 1956, to the late Henry and Mamie Johnson of Culpeper, Virginia. After graduating from high school, she moved to Charlottesville to start her career in nursing. She was a graduate of PVCC in 2000 earning an Associates degree in nursing. a member of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood, Virginia. Due to health issues, she recently retired from her 43 year career in nursing in the Charlottesville area. She was a very loving wife, mother and caregiver in her local community. Bernice is survived by her husband of 42 years, Joesph Randolph Wood, and her daughter, Samantha Wood, both of Charlottesville, Virginia. She is also survived by four sisters, Janice Turner, Deloris Lee, Linda Fisher and Teresa Orange; four brothers, Charles Gibbs, Henry Johnson III, Donnie Johnson and Robert Johnson; two aunts, one uncle, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Teague Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Ludwell Brown officiating. Interment immediately following the service at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. A receiption will be held after the interment at the American Legion Post 74 building, 3025 Louisa Rd., Keswick, VA 22947. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Donate Life America, donatelife.net or to The Haven, thehaven.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.