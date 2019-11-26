Brenda Lee Wood was more than a matriarch, she was a mentor, an inspiration, a friend, a leader and when she passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, she left tremendous shoes to fill.She lost her war with cancer, battling five long years, suffering round after round of chemotherapy, clinical trials, three surgeries in five years. I have never seen such strength. She refused pain medications, healing on her own waging war and kicking ass. Just like she did everywhere else in life. The toughest woman I have ever met, fought in silence. Never did she complain, even when it was obvious she felt bad, she would not admit she did. She had hope from beginning to end, and she fought hard, fought for those who passed on before her and for those of us still here. Most of you unfortunately will only know her as Brenda from Shady's, a brazen businesswoman with a touch of tenderheartedness. The real Brenda was an extremely cool lady. She played X-Box, binge-watched Netflix, read Stephen King and jammed to Guns 'N Roses and Pink Floyd. She had a hippie heart and a pair of green thumbs; she wouldn't take any crap and would speak her mind; she had a wicked sense of humor and would laugh until she cried; she was compassionate and selfless yet private and reserved. She wished to be cremated and asked for no arrangements. She was born on February 13, 1952, and was preceded in death by too many. She is survived by her husband of almost forty years, Forrest E. Wood Jr.; her daughter and son-in- law, Stacy and Robbie Jones; her precious grandchildren, Coleman and Gavin Jones; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Laura Browning; and the rest of her tribe, naming gets tricky, you know who you are. May the mark she left on your life be as big and bright as she was. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
