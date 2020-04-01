February 26, 1931 - Sunday, March 29, 2020 John Henry Wood of Free Union, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at age 89, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on February 26, 1931, to the late Oscar B. Wood and Charity Davis Wood. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Anna Shifflett Wood; his son, Gary Wayne Wood and his wife, Christine; two grandchildren, Charity Wood and her friend, Danny Shifflett and Christopher Wood, all of Free Union, Va. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Josephine Wood, Oscar "Mike" Wood Jr., Robert L. Wood, and Broadus Wood. He is survived by one brother, Curtis L. Wood. There will be a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

