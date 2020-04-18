June 5, 1953 - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Margaret Miller Wood McConnell, the daughter of David J. Wood Jr. and Helen Elsea Wood, born on June 5, 1953, died peacefully after a long illness with her family at her side on April 14, 2020. Margaret, better known as "Peggy" was a devoted mother and in addition to her parents, is survived by her daughter, Margaret Stone McConnell "Molly" and son, Richard Esterbrook McConnell IV "Brook" and his wife, Alta and their two daughters, Marguarite Tyler McConnell and Millie Stone McConnell. She is also survived by two sisters, Beverley and husband, Frank L. Hereford and Colston and husband, Whitt T. Hanshaw; and her brother, David J. Wood III and his wife, Tracey. Her other brother, William Warner Wood III preceded her in death and is survived by his widow, Annamaria T. Wood. She was also the proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Peggy attended St. Anne's School in Charlottesville and graduated from the Grier School in Pennsylvania. She then graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, N.C. and the Paralegal Institute in Washington, D.C. Peggy enjoyed horseback riding, skiing and sailing with her family in the islands. Her fun-loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family burial service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 First St., Charlottesville, VA 22902
