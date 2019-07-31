Jerry M. Woodson Jr., 85, of Harrison, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 29, 1934, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Jerry M. and Edna Woodson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Otis Woodson, Russell Woodson, Jesse Woodson, and Homer Woodson; and sisters, Alice Thacker and Rosalie Dorman. Mr. Woodson was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia and Temple Seminary, and was an avid University of Virginia fan. He was a veteran of the United States Army Special Forces. He worked as an engineer for General Electric in Charlottesville Virginia and for Eaton Corporation in design and automation engineering. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lena Woodson; sons, Jeff Woodson, and Terry Woodson (Scheloe) Woodson; and grandchildren, Victoria "Tori" (Jake) Willcutt, and Abbie Woodson. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019. The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for all their kindness and care of Jerry, and especially Ramona and Kaitlyn for all they did. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.
