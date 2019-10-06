Leona Collier Woodson, 93, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1925, to the late Sewell and Lucy Shiflett Collier. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Edward Woodson Sr.; devoted daughter, Joan Anderson; two grandsons, Kenneth Woodson Jr. and Jeffrey Ogles; and her siblings, Leonard Collier, Ola Johnson, Russell Collier, Lloyd Collier, Margaret Jenkins, Virginia Stoneberger, Lucille Collier, and Gladys Collier. She is survived by her children, James Woodson Jr. (Mary Jane Anderson), David Woodson Sr. (Susie Sprouse), Kenneth Woodson Sr. (Linda Leathers), Barry Woodson Sr. (Kathryn Miller), Steven Woodson (Rose Bray), and Jeannette Adams (Audie); 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 14 great great-grandchildren she loved very much. She is also survived by her brother, Elijah Collier, and sister, Ethel Bache. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah since 1966 until her passing and was a devoted member of Mineral, Va., Powhatan, Va., and Charlottesville, Va. congregation of Jehovah's witnesses for over 52 years. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Albemarle Health and Rehab, for the love, kindness, and great care given to our mother during her stay the last year. Leona was a loving, strong, independent woman, who touched so many people's hearts and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 665 Old Lynchburg Rd. Charlottesville, with Brother Douglas R. Moore officiating. Condolences may be emailed to Barrywoodson@aol.com.
