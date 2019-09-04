Jesse Allen Woodson Sr., 66, of Charlottesville passed on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence. Born on March 22, 1953, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Thomas F. Woodson Sr. and Rose Elaine Cornwell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Steve, Fred and Gary Woodson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda Woodson; one son, Jesse Allen Woodson Jr. and wife, Terri; three grandchildren, Jesse Allen Woodson III, Candice Batten and her husband, Travis, and Ryan Baker; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota and Madelyn; a brother, Jay Bartlow; and a sister, Elaine Bartlow. Jesse was a well- known retired master electrician in the Charlottesville community. He loved tending to his home, NASCAR, the Washington Redskins and anything outdoors. The family will have a celebration on life for Jesse on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.