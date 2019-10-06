Delores Ann Woodward, 72, of Orange, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va. on February 17, 1947, to the late Thaddeus Howard Harry and Virginia Ruth Thornton Harry. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Ray Harry; and sisters, Katrina Gay Houch and Senia Starleen Hagy. She is survived by her husband, Winfred Woodward of Orange; daughter, Sarah Woodward-Findley and husband, James, of Littlestown, Pa.; sons, Anthony "Tony" Floyd Woodward and wife, Gina, of Olney, Md., James Bryan Woodward and wife, Nicole Fischel-Woodward, of East Berlin, and William Pierce Woodward; son-in-law, Daniel-Pierce Woodward of Westminster, Md.; sister, Sharon Harry; eight grand and step-grandchildren, Jessica Dickerson, Mark Nicholson Jr. Caitlyn Findley, Michael Woodward, Daniel Woodward, Peter Woodward, Shelby Rickey, and Caleb Woodward; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws that will miss her very much! A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with interment in Etlan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home in Madison.
